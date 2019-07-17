USDA offers options to re-enroll or extend expiring CRP contacts

Farmers and ranchers with expiring Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) contracts may now re-enroll in certain CRP continuous signup practices or, if eligible, select a one-year contract extension. USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) is also accepting offers from landowners who want to enroll for the first time in one of the country’s largest conservation programs. FSA’s 52nd signup for CRP runs continues to Aug. 23.

This year’s CRP continuous signup includes practices such as grass waterways, filter strips, riparian buffers, wetland restoration and others.

Continuous signup contracts last for 10 to 15 years. Soil rental rates are set at 90 percent of 2018 rates. Incentive payments are not offered for these practices.

Producers interested in applying for CRP continuous practices, including those under existing CREP agreements, or who want to extend their contract, should contact their USDA service center by Aug. 23.

To locate your local FSA office, visit www.farmers.gov. More information on CRP can be found at www.fsa.usda.gov/crp.

