USDA extends deadlines

Due to the prolonged and extensive impacts of weather events this year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) extended the deadline from Dec. 13 to Dec. 20 for producers to enroll in the Dairy Margin Coverage program and the Market Facilitation.

“2019 has challenged the country’s ag sector —prevented or late planting followed by a delayed harvest has been further complicated by wet and cold weather,” said Bill Northey, USDA Under Secretary for Farm Production and Conservation.

“Because some of our producers are still in the field, time to conduct business at the local USDA office is at a premium. We hope this deadline extension will allow producers the opportunity to participate in these important programs.”

The Dairy Margin Coverage program offers reasonably priced protection to dairy producers when the difference between the all-milk price and the average feed cost (the margin) falls below a certain dollar amount selected by the producer.

The Market Facilitation Program is part of a relief strategy to support American agricultural producers while the Trump Administration continues to work on trade deals to open more global markets for American farmers.

MFP payments are aimed at assisting farmers suffering from damage due to trade retaliation by foreign nations.

Call the Rock County FSA office, 283-2369 for details.