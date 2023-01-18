U.S. News recognizes Minnesota Veterans Home in Luverne as one of America's Best Nursing Homes

The Minnesota State Veterans Home in Luverne has been recognized as one of America’s top nursing homes for 2022-2023, according to U.S. News and World Report magazine

The magazine evaluated more than 15,000 nursing homes, and only 16 percent of U.S. skilled nursing facilities earned the “Best Nursing Home” designation this year.

Scott Buchanan, administrator of Minnesota Veterans Home in Luverne, credited the facilities staff for achieving the recognition.

“Our staff make the difference,” he said. “Many have worked here for over 20 years and love what they do. That results in excellent care for our residents.”

U.S. News Long-Term Care Ratings research included eligible nursing homes caring for people needing daily assistance with medical and non-medical needs.

The data used to evaluate these homes come from the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) and include metrics of nurse staffing, best practices in preventive care and resident safety, flu vaccination rates and minimizing the need for and use of hypnotic medications.

According to U.S. News, there are 358 nursing homes in Minnesota. Of these, 36 received an overall rating of 5 out of 5.

The Minnesota Veterans Home in Luverne had an overall rating of 5 out of 5 and a long-term care rating of “High Performing.” The Luverne Veterans Home is considered a “medium-size” facility licensed for 85 beds.

“The Minnesota Veterans Homes take pride in providing the highest quality of care to our residents, addressing physical, mental, emotional and social needs,” said Douglas Hughes, Deputy Commissioner of Veterans Healthcare.

“Since the pandemic began, we have embraced the most rigorous infection prevention protocols to minimize the risk to our residents and staff.”