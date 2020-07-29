Underground repair turns up Bonnie Boon

City of Luverne workers searching for a water leak under Hatting Street last week found the buried railway, the former Bonnie Doon Railroad. In order to make the repairs to a broken waterline near the former Sharkee’s parking lot, crews dug under the intact steel rails and railroad ties that were buried several feet under the asphalt roadbed. The rails and ties were later cut to make the repairs to the waterline.

According to the Rock County Historical Society, the Bonnie Doon Railroad ran south of Luverne through Rock Rapids, Iowa, to Doon, Iowa. Trains stopped using the railway in 1933.