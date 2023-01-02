Twins Winter Caravan stops in Luverne

The 61st edition of the Twins Winter Caravan made a stop in Luverne Wednesday, Jan. 25.

The tour featured Twins players, coaches, alumni and broadcasters traveling to 12 communities in Minnesota, North and South Dakota and Iowa.

Each stop included question-and-answer sessions, autographs and meet-and-greets with fans, in partnership with the Treasure Island Baseball Network.

Participating in Luverne were 2022 National Baseball Hall of Fame inductee Tony Oliva and his wife Gordette, Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers and left-handed pitcher Caleb Thielbar, and longtime Twins television play-by-play voice Dick Bremer.

Twins Hall of Famer Justin Morneau was also scheduled to come to Luverne, but he attended the funeral of Jake Mauer, Joe Mauer’s father.

The stop in Luverne was a private visit at the Veterans Home, but other stops were bigger events and fundraisers.

For example, the Twins participated in a Let’s Kick Hunger Day Radiothon in Brooklyn Park Wednesday to benefit Second Harvest Heartland, and on Saturday the Justin Morneau Ice Fishing Tournament in St. Isle, Minnesota, will benefit the United Heroes League. On Feb. 8 a Black Woods Blizzard Tour in Carlton will fund the fight against ALS.

The Twins Winter Caravan returned this year after a two-year pandemic-related break.

“We are truly ecstatic to get back on the Winter Caravan trail and bring Twins Baseball directly into the communities where our fans live, work and play,” team president and CEO Dave St. Peter said in a statement released Jan. 12.

“The Caravan is a beloved tradition that continues to unite generations of Twins players and fans.”