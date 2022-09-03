Turkey hunting licenses went on sale March 1

As of Tuesday, March 1, turkey hunters can now buy their licenses for the spring 2022 season.

Licenses can be purchased online at mndnr.gov/licenses/online-sales, by phone at 888-665-4236 or in person wherever hunting and fishing licenses are sold.

To help understand hunter distribution, license agents will be asking hunters which permit area they plan to hunt.

The information is useful to the DNR in managing the state’s turkey population. Hunters who identify their permit area are not restricted to hunting in only that area.

Season dates and hunt rules can be found on the DNR’s turkey hunting page, mndnr.gov/hunting/turkey.