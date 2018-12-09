Tri-State Band Festival set for Sept. 29

Tri-State Band Festival Committee Chairman Eric Hartman (right) sells the first 2018 Tri-State Band Festival Button to Luverne Mayor Pat Baustian Tuesday, Sept. 4, at the Luverne Chamber office. This year’s multi-colored button was designed by Luverne High School art student Brianna Jonas. Community members are encouraged to participate in and support the Sept. 29 event by purchasing a button — which serves as admission to afternoon field events. Luverne’s 68th annual Tri-State Band Festival will bring over 2,000 high school marching band students and fans to town. Buttons are for sale at the Luverne Area Chamber for $5 and will also be sold during the Saturday morning parade competition on Main Street.