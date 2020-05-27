Training offered for people with disabilities and parents of children with developmental disabilities

The comprehensive advocacy training course Parents in Policymaking is now taking applications from Minnesotans with disabilities and parents of young children with developmental disabilities.

Applications are due July 10. There is no cost for this program. Starting in September, the nationally recognized leadership training is presented in eight sessions over nine months.

“We aim for self-confidence and understanding of disability law and policies. This will help individuals be more effective in advocating for their needs,” said Dr. Colleen Wieck, executive director of the Minnesota Governor’s Council on Developmental Disabilities.

“As they gain experience in speaking up for people with disabilities, many have become leaders in their own communities.”

The Minnesota-inspired program is also offered in most states and several foreign countries.

The widely acclaimed leadership training taps into national experts and uses group participation to emphasize learning.

Over the 34-year history, more than 1,080 Minnesotans have become leaders in their own communities, and many have described it as “life changing.” Participants become effective advocates for themselves, their children, and others with disabilities.

Sessions cover the history of disability and advocacy movements, inclusive education, supported living, and customized employment. Individuals consider how to influence county, state and federal legislative processes.

The monthly two-day sessions are held on Fridays and Saturdays from September to May (with no session in December). The March session is on a Sunday and Monday, when participants prepare for and meet with their state legislators at the Capitol.

Costs for the Partners program are covered by a federal grant. Child care and respite allowances are given, and overnight accommodations are provided for those who travel from outside the metro area to attend. Mileage is reimbursed, and meals are provided.

Sessions are held at the Crowne Plaza Aire at 3 Appletree Square in Bloomington, near the Mall of America and the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

Limited to 40 Minnesotans, participants are selected by a panel of Partners graduates and representatives of the Minnesota Governor’s Council on Developmental Disabilities.

The first weekend session for the 2020 to 2021 program year is Sept. 11-12, 2020. Local experts and nationally recognized leaders in school inclusion, community organizing, governmental processes and disability issues are among the presenters.

Applications are at http://mn.gov/mnddc/partnersinpolicymaking/class38/index.html and are due by July 10.

“This program is based on the belief that systems change is best brought about through the efforts of those most affected by them, and we seek to arm these individuals with the tools needed to be successful in the public policy arena,” said Wieck.

If coronavirus is still an issue in September, accommodations will be made for social distancing in the classroom.