Traffic restrictions eased on I-90 Luverne to Magnolia this week

Interstate 90 from Luverne to Magnolia will be open to four lanes midweek next week (around Aug. 23) and the westbound ramp at Magnolia will open as the concrete repair and shoulder paving is completed.

Motorists need to continue to be aware of workers in the area as the project also includes upgrading the lighting system with LED lights at Highway 75 in Luverne and adding a new LED lighting system at Rock County Road 3 at Magnolia.

Duininck Inc. was awarded the project with a bid of $2,532,842.

Information about I-90 projects in southwestern Minnesota can be found at www.dot.state.mn.us/d7/projects/I90preserve.

For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit www.511mn.org.