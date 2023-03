Shirley Top with Kozlowski Insurance Agency and Financial Services Inc., Luverne, has recently been recognized as a top-producing crop insurance agent for Farmers Mutual Hail Insurance Company.

FMH recognizes top-producing agents for total premium written each year.

