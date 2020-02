Freshmen Collin Schoneman, Sophia VanSurksum and Joshua Wiersema recently received the traditional corduroy blue jackets of active FFA members.

While members typically buy the official FFA garment, the three Hills-Beaver Creek High School students received their jackets free through the Minnesota FFA Foundation.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login here. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for online subscriptions. We also have a new One-Day Option for just 99¢. Thank you.