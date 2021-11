Travis Lang and Stephanie Bickerstaff with Premium Minnesota Pork worked with local volunteers to distribute 200 donated pork loins to local veterans on Thursday, Nov. 11, to thank them for their service on Veterans Day. Stationed at the History Center parking lot on East Main Street, they handed loins to people who drove up in their vehicles.

