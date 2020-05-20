Teachers, staff send off at 5 p.m., May 21

To celebrate the second to the last day of school for the 2019-20 school year, the public is invited to a “drive-by” good-bye from Luverne Public School teachers and staff from 5 to 6 p.m. today (May 21).

Teachers and staff will stand along the front of the middle-high school and the south parking lots as families drive by and wave hello (and goodbye).

Participants are asked to stay in their vehicles as they drive the designated route that begins at the school’s north entrance.

Drivers are asked not to stop in order for traffic to move smoothly through the designated route.

“We are hoping you are as excited as we are to say, ‘Hello, and have a great summer’ to all of you,” Superintendent Craig Oftedahl wrote in a letter to parents and students.

Friday is the official end of the 2019-20 school year.