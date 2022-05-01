Talented and dedicated local quilters honored

Leola Sweeny (left) and Arlene Bendix were recently awarded the Blue Mound Quilter Award. They were recognized for their quilting talents, dedication to the art of quilting, and willingness to help their fellow quilters. Both women were involved in last year’s Hospice Quilt Art project, and their quilts will be featured Saturday, June 4, at the Blue Mound Quilters’ Quilt show at the Hinkly House during Buffalo Days. Quilt show chairperson is Deb Van Heerde, 507-283-2279, and Blue Mound Quilters president for 2022 is Jill Willers, 507-283-2560.