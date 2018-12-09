Take 16 hosts ‘Clink and Clay’

Local artists Jerry and Kathy Deuschle brought their raku firing system to Take 16 Brewing Company in Luverne Friday night for a special event of their “Clink and Clay” social art series. Participants could choose from among several designs of pre-made pottery that they were able to paint in the glaze style of their choice. They then stood by and watched their pieces enter the kiln and emerge piping hot to be fired raku style, resulting in unique iridescent colors and finishes.

Mary Petersen and Michelle Jansma paint their pottery pieces prior to firing.

Emma Lusty (left) and Rylee Gee carefully apply their chosen glazes to their pottery pieces.

Kathy Deuschle and Ken Petersen assist Jerry Deuschle with the firing process as he takes them piping hot out of the kiln. Observing are (back, from left) Mary Petersen, Michelle Jansma, Deb Lusty and Emma Lusty.

The outdoor patio at Take 16 was set up for open mic music night. Here, the Nowatzki family — Kaia (left), Martha and Chris — perform a number with Keith Maine (in back) accompanying on bass.