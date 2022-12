Second-graders at Luverne Elementary School made gingerbread houses Monday afternoon under the supervision of teachers Laura Louwagie, Kelly Bergan, Lori Nath and Kristin Schomacker. Students were given a variety of building materials including the staples of graham crackers, M&M’s, white frosting, candy canes, marshmallows and pretzels.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login here. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for online subscriptions. We also have a new One-Day Option for just 99¢. Thank you.