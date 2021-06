Road construction is in full swing on I-90 in the westboud lanes between Luverne and Beaver Creek. This photograph was taken Monday on the Highway 75 overpass in Luverne facing west. Construction includes resurfacing the existing westboud traffic lands and ramps, reconstructing shoulders, resurfacing the bridger over Rock County Road 11 and drainage improvements.

