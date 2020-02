Luverne choral director Seana Graber and students (from left) Averill Sehr, Tori Hemme and Ethan Nath attended the American Choral Directors Association of Minnesota honor choir event for grades 9-10 at Central Lutheran Church in Minneapolis. Sehr was in the SSAA choir (soprano 1, soprano 2, alto 1, and alto 2), and Hemme and Nath were in the SATB choir (mixed choir of soprano, alto, tenor and bass singers).