Students calm their emotions through 'Moody Cow' jars

Students at Luverne Elementary School continue to learn about their minds and how to take care of themselves.

As a helpful tool and reminder, all 527 kindergarten through fifth-grade students recently made “Moody Cow” jars.

Elementary counselor Marie Atkinson-Smeins began in January to introduce each of the school’s 25 classrooms to a simple tool that helps them control their negative thoughts and emotions.

The first-grade classes were the last to assemble individual “Moody Cow” jars last week, afforded through a Luverne Area Community Foundation grant.

The jars — re-sealable clear plastic bottles or “jar” — were initially filled with water, glycerin, food coloring and dish soap. Glitter, plastic beads, and foil hearts and stars were added to float inside the jar. Hot glue sealed the plastic cap to keep the contents inside.

When shaken, the contents stir and slowly drift to the bottom of the jar.

“The jar is your mind,” Smeins told students. “And these (the materials inside) are all your angry thoughts.”

She encouraged students when they are upset to consciously breathe in and out as they watch the materials settle to the bottom.

“As the jar’s contents settle, so does the mind,” Smeins said. “It’s just one thing to help you calm down.”

The jar is an idea from the book by Kerry Lee MacLean called “Moody Cow Meditates.”

The book was read to each classroom.

In MacLean’s story, Peter the Holstein calf experiences a series of events that affect his mood negatively, and he takes his frustrations out on those around him. His actions only lead him to become even unhappier.

His mother noticed what a “Moody Cow” Peter had become to others.

Peter’s mood changed, thanks to advice from his grandfather. He showed Peter how to tame his anger and calm his negative thoughts by making and using a Moody Cow jar.

After hearing the story, Luverne students dropped colored glitter into their jars to represent any stressful, sad and/or angry thoughts and other emotions.

Smeins encouraged students to keep the jars in their bedrooms and use them whenever they begin acting like a Moody Cow.

Shaking the jars and watching the glitter fall to the bottom, along with breathing in and out, clears away the negative thoughts and allows for physical relaxation and allows more positive thoughts to enter the mind.

“A few good thoughts a day keeps the Moody Cow away,” Smeins said.