Students bring 'spooky' to the high school stage

Home / Home
The Luverne High School drama department will present two one-act plays Thursday, Friday and Saturday in the school’s performing arts center beginning at 7 p.m. Cast members include (front from left) Isabella Benson, Travis Schempp, Ashlyn Johnson, Egypt Forrest, Kaitlyn Conger, Zoey Berghorst, Camryn Aukes, Bethany Behr, Alex Perkins, (second row) Myles Trimble, Emily Carrillo, Grace Ingebretsen, Xavier McKenzie, Parker Carbonneau, Abby Boltjes, Elizabeth Mulder, Bri Kinsinger, Jessika Tunnissen, (back, stOn stage, Alex Perkins (left) and Chase Matthiesen drive a car through a snowy canyon while narrators hide in the balcony in “One Lane Bridge,” a one-act play which the Luverne High School drama department will perform at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday in the school’s performing arts center. The students will also perform a second one-act play, “Hamlet and Zombies.” Headlights shine on Alex Perkins (left) and Chase Matthiesen during Monday’s rehearsal of “One Lane Bridge,” a story about telling ghost stories on a drive through a snowy Colorado canyon. The Luverne High School drama department will also perform “Hamlet and Zombies” Thursday, Friday and Saturday in the school’s performing arts center. The production begins at 7 each evening.The zombie king (Chris Bonilla, center) bites Bernardo (Halley Pergrande) in Monday’s Luverne High School drama department’s rehearsal of “Hamlet and Zombies.” Horatio (Steven Woods) and Bernado (Elizabeth Mulder) witness the assault. The students will perform two one-act plays Thursday, Friday and Saturday in the school’s performing arts center.A castle conversation takes place in “Hamlet and Zombies,” setting the stage for the tongue-in-cheek comedy based on William Shakespeare’s play, “Hamlet.” From left are students Katherine Pizel, Xavier McKenzie, Grace Ingebretsen, Zander Carbonneau, Abby Boltjes, Bri Kinsinger and Parker Carbonneau. Performances take place Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings at 7 p.m. in the school’s performing arts center.

Students bring 'spooky' to the high school stage

Wed, 10/26/2022 - 1:49pm mfodness
By: 
Mavis Fodness

Luverne High School drama department will present two one-act plays for the fall production season.

The students will present “One Lane Bridge” and “Hamlet and Zombies” Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Oct. 27-29, in the school’s performing arts center.

The plays continue a theme the school’s marching band (whose field routine was called “Haunted) began.

Director Shawn Kinsinger said the drama students requested to perform plays in the spooky/horror genre for two reasons.

“First was the proximity of the performance dates to Halloween,” he said. “Secondly, the marching band had just revealed that their show was going to be the same theme. There is crossover between the two activities and there was a lot of hype about the idea.”

However, one-act plays generally don’t involve large casts, as Luverne’s fall activity usually boasts more than 20 students.

“After looking at the options for high school-aged actors and actresses, there just wasn’t a show that fit our cast as far as size,” Kinsinger said. “I started looking at one-acts and found a couple that would get everyone involved. It also allowed for a bit of flexibility.”

“One Lane Bridge” by Stephen Gregg is a ghost story that takes place on a canyon road in Colorado.

The main character is 16-year-old Eli (portrayed by Chase Matthiesen) who is driving through the mountain canyon. He doesn’t know anything about his soon-to-be passenger, Samantha (Alex Perkins), except that she’s a friend of a friend that needs a ride to Home Depot.

Eli’s terrible driving soon sparks an argument, and the conversation takes an odd, dark turn. Eli’s story is haunting but Samantha’s story leaves Eli driving too fast, not because he’s going to be late, but because he wants out of the car.

The half-hour production contains several narrators who assist in telling the haunted stories.

“Hamlet and Zombies” by Will Averill provides tongue-in-cheek horror humor that is more familiar to audiences, since the 45-minute play is based on William Shakespeare’s “Hamlet.”

Something is rotting in the state of Denmark, and Hamlet (portrayed by Parker Carbonneau) may be the only one in on the humor.

With the help of his friend Horatio (Steven Woods) and cousin Laertes (Bri Kinsinger), Hamlet solves a mystery of his mother’s (Grace Ingebretsen) marriage to his uncle (Xavier McKenzie). He observes his father’s transformation from king to zombie king (Chris Bonilla), saves his love, Ophelia (Abby Boltjes), and fends off both the Norwegians and zombie hoards.

Other cast members include Polonius (Zander Carbonneau), Voltimand (Katherine Pizel), Rosencrantz (Joelia Lopez), Guidenstern (Ashlyn Johnson), Marcellus (Hallie Pergrande), Bernardo (Elizabeth Mulder), Francisco (Rebecca Hoogland), Raynaldo (Emily Carrillo), Fortinbras (Leigha Ehlers), sentinel (Brooke Vos), grave diggers (Myles Trimble and Bethany Behr), Captain (Jessica Tunnissen), ambassador (Ayah Alinizi) and lead priest (Kaitlin Conger).

Conger also serves as stage manager along with Travis Schempp. Also on the production crew are Egypt Forrest, Zoey Berghorst, Camryn Aukes and Isabella Benson.

Cost is $4 for students and $6 for adults.

Each of the three performances begins at 7 p.m.

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here