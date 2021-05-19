Student news

Scholarships presented to 4-H’ers

Four Rock County 4-H’ers received scholarships for 2021 recently, awarded by the program’s executive committee. Sponsors of the awards are Sunshine Foods and the Marcel Reisch Scholarship Fund.

Scholarship recipients for 2021, parents, club membership and graduating high school include:

•Jacob Raak, son of Philip and Theresa Raak, Jasper, 13-year member of Denver Go-Getters, Southwest MN Christian High School, Edgerton.

•Gretchen Jacobsma, daughter of Doug and Erin Jacobsma, Luverne, six-year member of Magnolia Juniors, Luverne High School.

•Tory Knobloch, son of Dallas and Amy Knoblock, Hills, nine year member of Blue Ribbon, Hills-Beaver Creek Secondary School.

•Dalton Popkes, son of Darrin and Nancy Popkes, Ellsworth, 13-year member of Livewires, Ellsworth High School.

Harnack sings with Festival honor choir

Hills-Beaver Creek fourth-grader Gavin Harnack joined 180 fourth-, fifth- and sixth-grade students recently to participate in Elementary Festival Honor Choir in a virtual concert.

The concert was a part of the annual South Dakota State University Choral Day in Brookings, South Dakota.

Harnack was selected based on a recorded audition submitted by choral instructor Amy Comp.