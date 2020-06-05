State plans regional carcass disposal

At Tuesday’s Rock County Commissioners meeting, County Administrator Kyle Oldre said the Land Management Office has developed a flow chart for producers to follow as they de-populate their swine herds and are in need of carcass disposal.

The flow chart is a result of coronavirus pandemic conversations among federal, state and local officials.

The Minnesota Department of Animal Health has recently garnered more discussion after large pork processing plants ceased operations, leaving producers with limited options to market their hogs.

“These have been the most challenging conversations,” Oldre said.

U.S. producers are expected to euthanize an average of 160,000 healthy, mature head a day. Typically the U.S. processes 510,000 head a day for food.

The state Board of Animal Health has set up a Carcass Assistance Hotline at 1-651-201-6041 or through the website at www.bah.state.mn.us.

A 200-acre carcass compost site is planned in Nobles County and will operate as a regional disposal site.

Federal legislation is currently being drafted to handle euthanizing and disposal costs of the healthy swine carcasses.