Star Herald earns state newspaper awards

The Rock County Star Herald received one group and two individual awards at the Better Newspaper Contest of the 153rd annual convention of the Minnesota Newspaper Association Jan. 30-31 in the Twin Cities.

As a group the Star Herald staff received a third-place award in special sections for their work documenting the “Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener.”

The 14-page special section detailed the happenings in Luverne as hosts of the Oct. 12-13, 2018, event.

The judge commented on the work of an “overall appealing section” and the job of choosing a winner, “Tough job overall ... winners could have been in any order. Congrats to all for a job well done!”

Star Herald reporter Mavis Fodness was honored with two individual awards.

She received second-place recognition for column writing for her submissions of “A short grown-up to kid is still tall enough to help,” “The true meaning behind granddaughter’s silent treatment,” and “Secret about Father Tom’s gift finally revealed.” The columns appeared in the Dec. 20, 2018, Jan. 31, 2019, and Feb. 21, 2019, editions of the Star Herald.

Judges evaluated each column on how well the columns filled a purpose and on literary style, ability or cleverness of the writer.

On Fodness’ entries judges commented, “These three columns are all well written with really enjoyable takes on life.”

Fodness also received a third-place award in the arts and entertainment category for her story about patronage of the Rock County Library titled “No More Shushing: Rock County Library increases attendance, changes image.”

Fodness’ award-winning piece appeared in the Feb. 14, 2019, edition of the Star Herald and detailed the many ways the community library staff has reached out to patrons beyond the lending out of materials.

Judges commented a lot of the arts and entertainment entries took on a more hard news quality of writing.

On Fodness’ entry judges commented, “Would have liked to see a more feature-y angle, but it’s a decent subject and an important one.”

The Minnesota Better Newspaper awards are based on work published between Sept. 1, 2018, and Aug. 31, 2019.

MNA is a voluntary association of all general-interest newspapers in the state of Minnesota.