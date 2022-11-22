Star Herald clarifies, follows up on day care story

The Nov. 17 story about Luverne’s day care center needs clarification and correction.

For one, the story incorrectly referenced the effect of new industry construction on tax capacity in the community.

The Premium Minnesota Pork smokehouse $70 million construction and the $50 million Lineage Cold Storage Warehouse add millions to the local tax base; however, the story incorrectly referred the construction values as tax capacity impact.

It should also be clarified that under the right circumstances, the day care center will be able to turn a profit. The Star Herald reported that small rural day care centers are unable to profit and would need public subsidies to succeed.

However, the proposed center in Luverne could show a profit of more than $100,000 per year when operating at full capacity if it gets federal meal reimbursement and if full-time employees don’t all participate in health insurance benefits.

The proposed day care center is an important story in the community and the Star Herald strives to get fair and accurate information to readers at all stages of the process.

It’s also important to note that this is a developing story.

The city has indeed purchased the building, but the day care center is in its planning stages and news stories about the progress at this point reflect proposed plans.

The full story from Nov. 17, including the corrections and clarifications can be found at www.star-herald.com.