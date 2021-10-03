St. Patty's Day parade to be first in Luverne since 2019

St. Patrick’s Day parades aren’t typically a big deal in Luverne, but this year it will mark a turning point in a pandemic that’s canceled most forms of community celebration.

“The last parade in Rock County was for the Band Festival in 2019 so we have had a long dry spell,” said Luverne Area Chamber Director Jane Wildung Lanphere.

To entice more parade entrants, the Chamber is offering a gold dollar coin to each participant at the end of the parade route.

“Like the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow,” Lanphere said.

“Decorations don’t have to be complicated … just wear some green and have some fun. Get your family, friends and neighbors to join.”

The parade will start at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 17, in the Living Rock Church parking lot on East Main Street and will end at the Palace Theatre on Freeman Avenue.

All businesses, individuals and families can participate with no pre-registration required.

Entrants must meet in the Living Rock Church between 4 and 4:30 p.m. to be included in the parade lineup.

For more information contact the Luverne Chamber at 507-283-4061 or luvernechamber@co.rock.mn.us.