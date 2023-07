Nearly 200 children and their parents flocked to the Luverne City Park Monday night for “Squeals and Wheels,” a free summer activity coordinated by the Luverne Area Chamber. The event encouraged families to “bike, ride, walk or skate” to the park to visit animal friends from Tracy Area Animal Rescue and local 4-H families, the Raaks and Luitjens.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login here. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for online subscriptions. We also have a new One-Day Option for just 99¢. Thank you.