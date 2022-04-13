Spring turkey hunting begins April 13, run through May 31

Minnesota turkey hunting begins this week, with opportunities available from Wednesday, April 13, through Tuesday, May 31.

The season is divided into six hunt periods, A through F.

A spring turkey license will provide the opportunity to hunt all permit areas in the state, with the exception of three major wildlife management areas.

Permits are required for firearms turkey hunters age 18 and older in Mille Lacs, Carlos Avery or Whitewater WMAs during the A through C seasons. Permits for these three WMAs have already been issued through a lottery.

Firearms hunters age 18 and older must choose their hunt period when they purchase a license.

All firearms turkey hunters can participate in Hunt F if they have an unused tag from one of the earlier hunt periods.

Archery-only license holders may hunt statewide for the entire season (April 13-May 31). Hunters cannot purchase both a firearms and archery-only license.

Licensed hunters age 17 and younger may hunt statewide for the entire season (April 13-May 31) with firearms or archery equipment, including in Mille Lacs, Carlos Avery or Whitewater WMAs during the A through C seasons.

More information about turkey hunting in Minnesota can be found at mndnr.gov/Hunting/Turkey

2022 spring turkey hunt periods

Youth: April 13-May 31

Archery: April 13-May 31

Hunt A: April 13-19

Hunt B: April 20-26

Hunt C: April 27-May 3

Hunt D: May 4-10

Hunt E: May 11-17

Hunt F: May 18-31