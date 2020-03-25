Spirit of Generosity

Luverne firefighters volunteered to deliver groceries in the community on March 18 to residents who weren't venturing out from home due to social distancing precautions.

Firefighters picked up groceries that residents had ordered at Sunshine Foods and made stops at the Blue Mound Tower, Centennial Apartments, Good Samaritan senior living facilities and other places. These acts of generosity have been playing out in the community in several different ways. The Luverne Area Chamber office is coordinating efforts at 507-283-4061 and luvernechamber@co.rock.mn.us.