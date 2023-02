The Luverne High School speech team is coming off a very successful 2022 season.

They earned their second consecutive Section 3A championship, and a record-setting seven individuals qualified for the state tournament.

Team captains hope history repeats itself this year.

Seniors Grace Ingebretsen and Parker Carbonneau lead the 30-member team.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login here. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for online subscriptions. We also have a new One-Day Option for just 99¢. Thank you.