Southwest Regional Sustainable Development Partnership (Southwest RSDP) seeks applications for board

University of Minnesota Extension Southwest Regional

Sustainable Development Partnership (Southwest RSDP) is seeking applicants for membership

on the board of directors and work groups.

Southwest RSDP is one of five regional partnerships that connect local communities with

University of Minnesota resources to support sustainable development in Greater Minnesota.

RSDP focuses on natural resources, sustainable agriculture and local food systems, resilient communities and clean energy.

The Southwest RSDP board is composed of community volunteers from the region, along with representation from University of Minnesota faculty and staff. Board members work together to make decisions about how to invest resources in community-driven projects.

Successful candidates for the Southwest RSDP board and work groups will:

•Contribute diverse backgrounds, identities, experiences and viewpoints.

•Operate with integrity in making decisions.

•Embrace complexity and innovation.

•Be committed to building resilience and sustainability in Southwest Minnesota communities –economically, socially and environmentally.

In particular, Southwest RSDP is currently seeking those with an interest in natural resources and clean energy.

For more information and to apply, please see z.umn.edu/rsdpboard.

Applications are preferred by Aug. 11, 2022.

Anne Dybsetter, Executive Director, Southwest Regional Sustainable Development Partnership, adybsett@umn.edu, 320-235-0726 x 2012.

