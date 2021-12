Neither the depth of snow nor chill in the air stopped Santa and Mrs. Claus (Rodger and Dianne Ossenfort) from visiting Hardwick Saturday afternoon for the annual Hardwick Community Club-sponsored Santa Day. This year the jolly couple greeted children and adults inside the community hall. Last year, due to the coronavirus, they waved to attendees from the outside deck.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login here. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for online subscriptions. We also have a new One-Day Option for just 99¢. Thank you.