Site preparation began last week on the 49,902-square-foot Luverne Minnesota National Guard Readiness Center in the Luverne industrial park. Henning Construction of Adrian is completing the work for the new facility that is expected to take 18 months to complete. Brennan Companies of Mankato and Minneapolis is the general contractor for the project estimated at about $19 million.

