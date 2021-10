Hills-Beaver Creek School Board members will hire a theater director/adviser, at the request of a student.

Junior Britton McKenzie requested a spring theatrical performance at the school. High School Principal Andrew Kellenberger brought the request to the board’s Oct. 11 meeting.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login here. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for online subscriptions. We also have a new One-Day Option for just 99¢. Thank you.