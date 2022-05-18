Sewing Basket and Schomacker Galleries to expand

The Schomackers announced Monday that they’re expanding their Home Galleries business into the Sewing Basket next door, and the Sewing Basket will move down the street to the Mall on Main.

“We need more space,” Tony Schomacker said Monday morning. “It gives us more room to expand our offering of fabrics and sewing machines.”

He said the Sewing Basket was getting crowded, and the Home Galleries is seeking space for more appliances and possibly a live kitchen for demonstrations.

Schomackers Home Galleries has operated in its Main and Cedar location (the former Luverne Style Shop) since the summer of 2016.

In November of 2020 the Schomackers purchased the next-door Sewing Basket business from Barb Bork, who retired after 40 years.

Schomackers Home Galleries continued operating the Sewing Basket and integrated its products and services — including Husqvarna and Viking sewing machines — into the Schomackers business offerings.

They opened a doorway in the adjoining wall to support both businesses’ customer service.

Home Gallery sells name-brand mattresses, kitchen and laundry appliances and floor covering (plus installation).

Now, both businesses need more space, and the Schomackers have signed a lease with Curt and Marilyn Bloemendaal for the third open suite at Mall on Main.

“It will be good for all of us,” Schomacker said. “Plus, it will help to make the Mall on Main more of a shopping destination.”

The Schomacker family business dates back to 2009 when Randy and Sharon Schomacker started their office cleaning business.

In 2014 they opened the West Main Street location to expand cleaning services for duct work, upholstery, windows, stripping and waxing floors, tile and grout and construction cleanup.

Their sons, Tony and Joe Schomacker, joined the family business which grew to include flooring products and other services.

The Sewing Basket staff will move to the Mall on Main late in May, possibly opening June 1 after being closed on Tuesday, May 31.