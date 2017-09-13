Senior menu for Sept. 18-22, 2017
Senior Citizens
Monday, Sept. 18: Chicken casserole, broccoli, lettuce with dressing, bread, tropical fruit.
Tuesday, Sept. 19: Lemon pepper fish, baked potato with sour cream, creamed peas, bread, slice of pie.
Two-buck Tuesday sponsored by Rock County Red Arrow.
Wednesday, Sept. 20: Sweet and sour pork, rice, vegetables, fruit, gelatin with whipped topping.
Program: Dietitian; Site Council.
Thursday, Sept. 21: Meatballs with gravy, mashed potatoes, beets, bread, angel food cake with fruit.
Monthly food give-away.
Friday, Sept. 22: Baked chicken, potato salad, mixed vegetables, bread, melon.
Senior Dining offers well-balanced and affordable meals in a community atmosphere.
Gift certificates are available at the meal site or online at www.lssmn.org/nutrition.
Call Lauree Teunissen at 283-9846 to make dining reservations or for home-delivered meals.