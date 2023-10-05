Senior Companions sought in Rock County and southwest Minnesota

Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota is seeking volunteers for its Senior Companion Service, in partnership with AmeriCorps Seniors, a national service agency, to offer friendship and support to older adults in the community.

Senior Companion volunteers are age 55 and older and visit older adults weekly offering encouragement, sharing their time and talents,

assisting with errands, grocery shopping and transportation to appointments to assist older adults in remaining healthy and independent.

“I joined the Senior Companion family eight years ago. I love being with older adults and knew this is what I wanted to do after I retired,” shared Deb Doran, a Senior Companion volunteer.

“I feel that I am helping those I serve by just being there and supporting

them to live independently.”

And, the rewards go both ways, enriching the lives of Senior Companion volunteers as well.

In a recent survey, Lutheran Social Service learned that over 90 percent of volunteers either agree or strongly agree that their volunteer experience at LSS has changed their life

in a positive way.

Almost 85 percent say that they feel more socially connected because of their service as a volunteer. More than 76 percent say that they feel healthier because of their service as an LSS volunteer.

“I feel a personal satisfaction knowing I have positively impacted lives,” Doran said. “It is a life-changing experience.”

“Volunteering is a great way to give back to those in your community,” said Carolyn Scherer, program director for Lutheran

Social Service.

“I hope many others will join us in this important

service to our neighbors who are so grateful for the support.”

The Senior Companion Service is currently seeking volunteers who are age 55 years or older and can commit to at least 10 hours per week.

Volunteers receive an hourly stipend, a chance to stay connected and a meaningful opportunity to make a difference in the lives of older adults. No prior volunteer experience is needed, and training is

provided.

Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota conducts background checks to ensure safety.

Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota welcomes volunteers from various cultures, backgrounds, traditions and stages in life to inquire.

If you are interested in becoming a Senior Companion, call 888-205-3770, email AMERICORPSSENIORS@LSSMN.ORG or

visit LSSMN.ORG/VOLUNTEER/SENIORCOMPANION.