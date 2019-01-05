Senior citizens are now 'Generations,' Lutheran Social Services Dining is now 'Bistro'

Rock County Senior Citizens are now known as “Generations” in order to reflect a broader interest of members and lifestyles.

Lutheran Social Services, which provides the senior meals in the Luverne dining site, is also updating its name and image to reflect the changing needs of residents it serves.

“LSS Meals” is replacing “LSS Senior Nutrition” as the overarching name for all of Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota’s food-based services.

LSS community dining sites across the state will now be called “LSS Bistro,” and the nonprofit’s meals delivered at home with the help of volunteers will be known as “LSS Meals on Wheels,” according to Kristin Schurrer, senior director of LSS Meals.

“The way individuals receive meals is changing,” Schurrer said. “As our neighbors age, so do their preferences. We are creating new partnerships and continuing to evolve our services to allow individuals to remain living at home longer if they prefer.”

Currently LSS offers balanced, tasty and affordable home-style meals in 165 communities in 39 Minnesota counties.

The organization began in 1865 when a Lutheran pastor and his congregation opened an orphanage for children near Red Wing in southeastern Minnesota.

Today, with 2,300 employees and 8,000 volunteers, Lutheran Social Services helps one in 65 Minnesotans foster safe and supportive homes and restore health and wellness to families.

It empowers people with disabilities to live the lives they imagine, and promote health, independence and quality of life for older adults.

Visit www.lssmn.org for more information.