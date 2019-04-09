Sen. Weber honored by state organization

The League of Minnesota Cities has recognized 34 state lawmakers, including Sen. Bill Weber, Luverne, as 2019 Legislators of Distinction.

Chosen legislators are honored for specific actions that aided efforts of Minnesota cities during the past year’s legislative session.

Legislators of Distinction are approved annually in recognition of the collaboration of state and city officials needed to successfully serve shared communities and meet the unique needs of rural, urban and suburban residents across Minnesota.

To be eligible for the award, legislators must achieve one or more of the following criteria:

•Be generally and reasonably accessible to League representatives.

•Seek input on issues of importance to cities.

•Listen to League concerns and be receptive to League-provided information on issues.

•Sponsor and/or support League initiatives.

•Speak out on behalf of the interest of cities.

•Demonstrate the importance of partnership between the state and cities.

According to LMC board members, Weber regularly seeks League input on legislation impacting local units of government, and he authors strong bills to highlight city challenges in implementing state environmental policies and regulations.

Additionally, he authored legislation to restore Local Government Aid funding to the 2002 level.

The League of Minnesota Cities helps cities throughout Minnesota build quality communities through advocacy, analysis, guidance and collective action.

The League serves its more than 830 members through education and training, policy development, risk management and other services.