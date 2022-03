It was a great day for a parade Thursday afternoon, March 17, with mild spring temperatures hovering around 50 degrees — a rare weather occurrence for Luverne’s Irish tradition. The warm weather brought hundreds of people downtown for the parade that featured dozens of entries and plenty of candy for everyone.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login here. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for online subscriptions. We also have a new One-Day Option for just 99¢. Thank you.