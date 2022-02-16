SDSU seeks participants for farm stress focus groups

South Dakota State University (SDSU) Extension personnel invite individuals involved in farming, ranching and other agriculture-related occupations to participate in a statewide comprehensive needs assessment on farm/ranch stress and mental health.

It's part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm and Ranch Stress Assistance Network (USDA FRSAN) program.

The purpose of FRSAN is to connect individuals involved in the agriculture industry to stress assistance programs.

The comprehensive needs assessment is a three-part process, which includes key informant interviews, focus groups and a mailed survey. Key informant interviews have already been completed, while the survey is still being developed and will be distributed across the state this spring.

Prospective participants for these focus groups include farmers, ranchers and anyone who works with farmers or ranchers, including but not limited to spouses, agribusiness professionals and agricultural educators.

In each focus group, participants will be asked a series of questions regarding their perceptions on farm stress and mental health and will have the opportunity to listen to and discuss topics with one another. Upon completion of the focus group, participants will receive a $30 Amazon gift card for their time.

Multiple focus group opportunities will be available throughout February and March in both in-person and online formats.

Some dates, times and locations are:

Feb 9: Sioux Falls Regional Center 10 a.m. CST

Feb 15: Online via Zoom 10 a.m. CST/9 a.m. MT

Feb 22: Online via Zoom 10 a.m. CST/9 a.m. MT

Feb 28: Online via Zoom 10 a.m. CST/9 a.m. MT

March 1: Mitchell Regional Center 10 a.m. CST

March 2: Aberdeen Regional Center 10 a.m. CST

In-person sessions will be at SDSU Extension Regional Centers, while online sessions will meet via Zoom. See https://sdsuextensionfocusgroups3.questionpro.com.