School year ends virtually; grad dates set

Area schools will finish the 2019-20 school year in virtual classrooms.

The announcement was made Thursday, April 23, through executive order by Minnesota Governor Tim Walz due to the continuing coronavirus pandemic.

“To preserve the health, safety and lives of Minnesotans, it is necessary to extend the distance learning period of all Minnesota school districts and charter schools for the remainder of the 2019-20 school calendar year,” the order read.

Luverne Superintendent Craig Oftedahl clarified the decision in a letter to parents shortly after Walz’ April 23 announcement.

“This means that students will not be returning to the school building this spring, but will continue to share content and materials through our distance learning programs,” Oftedahl wrote.

No virtual classes will be conducted Friday and Monday as teachers prepare for the final three weeks of the school year beginning on Tuesday.

Classes will end May 22 with commencement ceremonies still taking place two days later.

“Graduation will be held in some format on May 24,” Oftedahl wrote. “Details concerning the format will be determined over the next couple of weeks.”

The format for some activities has already been decided.

•Prom, originally scheduled for April 24, is now canceled.

•Academic awards night will be May 11 through a virtual format.

•All Minnesota State High School League spring athletic events and activities are now canceled.

Ryan Johnson, Luverne High School principal, reflected on the cancelations at the April 23 Luverne School Board meeting via Zoom.

“It’s really an unfortunate set of circumstances all of us kind of anticipated,” Johnson said.

“The governor coming in and making this announcement is when reality sinks in … the pain and the hurt — especially for the seniors and all students across the board — that they cannot experience springtime sports and activities.”

LHS seniors recently accepted their graduation caps and gowns and posed for graduation portraits. The individual photo sessions were scheduled in five-minute time slots over a two-day period, with each senior showing up at his or her designated time.

“It took eight hours to complete,” Johnson said.

Other traditional spring school events are taking place online.

Registration for fall classes is currently wrapping up, along with the high school student council elections.

Senior class president Jordon Winter showed School Board members during their Zoom meeting the election web link to candidate posters and voting options for 2020-21 class officers .

“It would be awesome if there is a surprise with voting,” Winter said. “Since everyone has the link — they all decide to vote — and we can get a really good turnout.”

Attendance through Luverne’s virtual classrooms has been good, according to middle school principal Jason Phelps.

“About 80 percent of our (middle school) students are doing exactly what we expect them to do,” Phelps said.

“One of our biggest challenges is connecting with individual students —something that is not out of the ordinary in traditional school.”

Each of the district’s three principals is surveying families about distance learning and possible changes in how lessons are delivered in the final four weeks of the school year.

Luverne and other school districts developed distance learning plans over a nine-day period, when Gov. Walz ordered schools closed by March 18. Students began distance learning from home via computer on March 30.

As the virtual school year winds down, Superintendent Oftedahl said it’s unclear how the district’s summer program will operate and how schools will reopen this fall.

“We are waiting for further guidance from Gov. Walz regarding schools,” Oftedahl said.

The state is currently under a stay-at-home order until May 4. As of Monday, the order has not been extended.