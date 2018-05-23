School News

Juhl graduates from Northeast Community College

Katherine Juhl was awarded an Associate of Arts degree from Northeast Community College in Norfolk, Nebraska, at the spring commencement May 12.

Katherine is the daughter of Jim Juhl and Brenda Winter, Luverne.

Iowa Lakes Community College

names honor students

Katie Reisdorfer, Adrian, and Katlyn Kracht, Luverne, have been named to the Iowa Lakes Community College honor list following spring term. To be eligible, students must earn a 3.25 GPA or higher on a 4.0 scale with a minimum of 12 graded credits.

Bakken receives Mediacom scholarship

Hans Bakken, a 2018 senior at Luverne High School, was awarded a $1,000 scholarship by Mediacom Communications as part of the company’s World Class Scholarship Program. Bakken received the award for outstanding leadership and academic accomplishments.

Mediacom annually gives $1,000 scholarships to 55 graduating seniors to provide support for the students’ post-secondary education. Recipients must attend an accredited two-year or four-year college, university or technical school within the United States.

Area students graduate from LATI

Two area students graduated Friday, May 11, from Lake Area Technical Institute in Watertown, South Dakota.

The graduates are listed by name, city and degree: Kennedy Gonnerman, Luverne, Business Associate degree; Ingrid Gonzalez, Luverne, Human Services Technician; Tyler Gruis, Luverne, Heavy Equipment Operator; Kristoffer Severtson, Kenneth, Welding Technology; Ryan Elias, Adrian, Diesel Technology.

Lonneman makes dean’s list at Mount Marty

Mitchell Lonneman, Adrian, has been named to the Spring 2018 dean’s list at Mount Mary College in Yankton, South Dakota. To qualify, students must be full time and earn a minimum of a 3.5 grade point average.

Graber graduates from Concordia Moorhead

Kira Graber, Luverne, graduated summa cum laude from Concordia College, Moorhead, Sunday, May 6, with a degree in music education.

Kira is the daughter of Keith and Seana Graber, Luverne.