School levy to decrease

Luverne School Board members unanimously accepted the state-recommended 2019 preliminary levy at their regular monthly meeting Thursday night, Sept. 27.

A decrease of 2.05 percent or $80,882 means less dollars collected from local taxpayers in 2019.

Ag2School legislation and a final bond payment made earlier this year contributed to the decrease in the school’s portion of the levy, according to Superintendent Craig Oftedahl.

“We made our last payment on the elementary school,” he explained.

The legislation reduced farm taxes owed for school bond payments. The 40 percent tax credit applies to agricultural property and timberland.

In 2019 the district is expected to collect $3.855 million from local taxpayers.

Board members certify the final levy amount in December. They can vote to decrease the amount but not to increase it.

More information about the district’s $15 million budget will be presented during the Truth in Taxation hearing scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 20.

In other business, board members:

•approved the agreement with the local custodial union for 2018-2020. The agreement gives a 3 percent wage increase for each of the two years and provides a 60-cent shift differential for employees working after 6 p.m.

•accepted the retirement of custodian Dave Eberlein effective Oct. 5.

•hired Barbara Gorghuber as long-term substitute mathematics teacher for Kerri Baker to begin around Oct. 6 and Melva Schwiedop and Chanpheng “Debbie” Chanthalangsy as two-hour food service workers.

•approved the schedule of additional payment for extra staff assignments.