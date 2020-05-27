School dismisses with drive-by farewell

Home / Home
Retiring Luverne Community Education Director Karen Willers leads the procession through the Luverne Public Schools parking lots. She retires after spending 41 years in the district.For 35 years Todd Mann has worked in the custodial department for Luverne Public Schools. He will retire from the lead position this summer.Sue Hup waves to well-wishers. She retires after 40 years as an elementary teacher.Elementary music teacher Beth Capistran waves to students and parents with the sign “Honk & cheer if you are proud to be a Cardinal.”Discovery Time teacher Becky Runnoe (far left) holds her sign high for Harper Voorhees and her sister, Sophia.Elementary students (from left) Alli Schouwenburg, EmmaLee Holwell and Molly Hoogendoorn made messages for their teachers that read “Can’t Wait 2 See U,” “I miss you,” and “My teachers XOXOXO”Luverne Elementary staff and their family members wave to passing vehicles.A regular sight of students leaning out of windows and sunroofs was common along the bumper-to-bumper procession through the elementary school parking lot.Teachers Gordon Hansen and Travis Bullerman wish students to “Have a Great Summer.”Mike Jarchow gives the thumbs up to cafeteria workers Cathy Mulder, Holly Barber, Gladys Hemme and bus driver Lloyd Hemme as he and his daughter, Lydia, ride bikes through the parking lot.Even dogs enjoyed the farewell procession at Luverne Public Schools.Emersyn Roos holds a message for her retiring first-grade teacher, Sue Hup, “Best Wishes Mrs. Hup! Miss You! Love Emmy.” The farewell procession passed by middle and high school teachers and staff before turning into the parking lots to the elementary school.Pictured from left are Luverne students Luka Smith, Matthew Gangestad, Isley Smith and Inge Gangestad.Luverne Middle and High School teachers wave to procession-goers. Brody Buntjer holds a sign, “We Did It,” as he and his mother, Kaitlin, drive past teachers and staff in a farewell procession.Vehicles were backed up along Highway 75 as students and parents drove past the Luverne Middle-High School to bid farewell to middle and high school teachers and staff as the 2019-20 school year ends.Signs were displayed on poster boards as well as the backs of vehicles.

School dismisses with drive-by farewell

Wed, 05/27/2020 - 11:34am mfodness
By: 
Mavis Fodness

For an hour on Thursday, May 21, students and parents created a bumper-to-bumper procession through the Luverne Public School parking lots. They waved, greeted, smiled and celebrated “We Did It!” with pre-K through senior high teachers and staff who stood on the sidelines waiting. The event was a farewell to the 2019-20 school year and Distance Learning that had students learning from home through virtual classrooms and not face-to-face for the past two months. The procession was led by retirees Karen Willers, Community Education director, Sue Hup, elementary teacher, and Todd Mann, head custodian, who have worked for the District a combined 116 years.

