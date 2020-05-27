School dismisses with drive-by farewell

For an hour on Thursday, May 21, students and parents created a bumper-to-bumper procession through the Luverne Public School parking lots. They waved, greeted, smiled and celebrated “We Did It!” with pre-K through senior high teachers and staff who stood on the sidelines waiting. The event was a farewell to the 2019-20 school year and Distance Learning that had students learning from home through virtual classrooms and not face-to-face for the past two months. The procession was led by retirees Karen Willers, Community Education director, Sue Hup, elementary teacher, and Todd Mann, head custodian, who have worked for the District a combined 116 years.