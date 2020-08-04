Sanford trains for surge, uses video doctor visits

Sanford Luverne has tested 68 patients so far for coronavirus and so far none have been confirmed in Rock County.

As of late Monday there were 986 cases in Minnesota, most of them in the Twin Cities, and a handful confirmed in neighboring southwest Minnesota counties.

In nearby South Dakota, only 30 miles to the west, there are more than 160 confirmed illnesses in the Sioux Falls metro counties of Minnehaha and Lincoln. That number is estimated to double every three days.

Meanwhile, employees are cross-training under various patient scenarios for an expected surge of coronavirus patients.

And, in addition to stocking up on supplies, doctors and staff are finding ways to care for existing patients while sheltering in place.

“We added video visits with iPads in order to keep our providers in the clinic or at their homes so that they can continue to provide care to our nursing home patients, protecting both the patients and staff from potential exposure,” said Sanford registered nurse care manager Casey Westphal.

The Tuff Memorial Home in Hills was Sanford’s first trial Thursday, April 2, when Dr. Jennifer Thone saw 22 patients from her home on an iPad.

“The rounds took a little longer than usual, but the actual visits were good,” Westphal said. “She said an organized staff helping her was important to make it go as smoothly as possible.”

The Minnesota Veterans Home also began the video visits with Dr. Judy Chesley, who saw patients from her clinic office via iPad.

“Rounding here happens twice a week,” Westphal said. “The Vets Home and the doctor said the visits were a success.”

Luverne doctors will see three more nursing homes with video rounds this week and next week.

“I’m very grateful for the ingenuity and tenacity of our staff and the flexibility of our nursing home employees to continue to ensure the residents get care,” Westphal said. “Out of adversity or scarcity comes innovation.”