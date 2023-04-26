Sanford offers free class for youth in grades 6-8

Sanford PROMISE summer programs are a way for youth to gain hands-on science experience and learn about current research being done at Sanford Research.

An event at Minnesota West Community and Technical College in Luverne is from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13, for students in grades 6-8 of the 2022-23 school year.

The class, “Inside Out: An Anatomy and Health Experience,” addresses how our organs work to keep us alive and how we can keep them healthy.

In this program, students will learn about the heart, lungs and kidneys.

They will dissect each organ, learn about its function, learn how to keep them healthy and learn about why researchers are interested in it.

Participants will need parental/guardian permission to participate in dissection and fitness activities.

The program is free to attend and is filled on a first-come, first-served basis, with a rolling admission that closes registration when the class reaches capacity.

Register at https://tinyurl.com/yc35zt6c. Upon enrolling, students will be notified within five business days of registration confirmation.

The Sanford Program for the Midwest Initiative in Science Exploration (PROMISE) was developed to connect communities in the region with cutting edge science and research.

In 2010 Sanford Research created an outreach program to provide science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) experiences for K-12 students across South Dakota and neighboring states.