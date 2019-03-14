Home / Home
Water covers the railroad tracks at the intersection of Gabrielson Drive in Luverne.County Road 59 is closed at the intersection of County Road 5 in Beaver Creek Township.Crews work to clear a culvert on County Road 7 near Hardwick.Water runs over the road at 131st street near the Blue Mound Avenue intersection.County Road 7 was closed for a period of time this morning due to flooding.Rock County Highway Department workers use a backhoe to dig snow away from culverts on County Road 7, east of Hardwick.Water over 131st street, south of the Luverne Sanford Medical Center, closed the road to traffic.A motorist travels through standing water over the railroad tracks near Gevo in Luverne.Fields along County Road 6 in Springwater Township look like lakes.Chad Ver Steeg uses an excavator to remove snow from ditches on the east side of Hardwick, to prevent water from flowing over the roadwaysThis Springwater Township gravel road near the County Road 6 intersection is similar to many others in Rock County Thursday morning.Hog confinements at Harold Ver Steeg’s farm east of Hardwick became an island Thursday morning, March 14, as blocked culverts diverted water over the driveways.Hog confinements at Harold Ver Steeg’s farm east of Hardwick became an island Thursday morning, March 14, as blocked culverts diverted water over the driveways.Water creeps over the eastbound lane of County Road 5 in Beaver Creek Township near the County Road 59 intersection.

Rock County roadways under water

Thu, 03/14/2019 - 12:38pm lsorenson
Falling rain, melting snow contribute to flooding
By: 
Lori Sorenson

Several county roads and an unknown number of township gravel roads in Rock County are closed this morning due to flooding. 

They join dozens of other flooded roadways — including I-90 near Luverne — in southern Minnesota that are making travel difficult for motorists.

Emergency officials warn to remind motorists to be watchful for flooded areas as water can rise quickly.

Culverts plugged with ice, ditches full of snow and plugged catch basin are the primary causes of the flooding. 

State and local crews worked through the night to keep roadways open by clearing drainage paths for the water, but problem areas continue to surface this morning as rain continues to fall and melting snow contributes to accumulations.

Officials will continue to monitor conditions, and if flooding occurs, lanes or other sections of highways will be closed with barricades and other traffic control devices.  

Dozens of roadways were impacted last night across southern Minnesota, and more problem areas are surfacing today as rain continues to fall.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office reminds all motorists that driving through standing or moving water is dangerous and that it is unlawful to drive through areas where roads are barricaded. 

Vehicles can be swept away in only several inches of moving water.

