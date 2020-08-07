Rock County plans $3 million in county road projects this summer

Road improvements of more than $3 million are scheduled in Rock County and its small cities this summer.

Commissioners approved the lower of two bids, $2.049 million, submitted by Duininck Inc. of Prinsburg at their June 16 meeting.

The bituminous mill/overlay and concrete curb and gutter repairs will take place in Hills, Steen, Magnolia, Beaver Creek and Hardwick.

County Road 4 in Luverne from U.S. Highway 75 east to Blue Mound Avenue will receive sidewalk and curb and gutter repairs.

While no timeline has been determined, Oct. 1 is the expected completion date.

Commissioners also approved a mastic process to fill cracks on almost 24 miles of bituminous surfaces.

Northwest Asphalt & Maintenance of Thief River Falls submitted the lowest of five bids. The bid of $229,480 is almost a third of the engineer’s estimate of $605,720.

Reduced oil prices and a competitive bid process led to the lower-than-expected bids, which may mean more crack filling/leveling on county roads, according to County Engineer Mark Sehr.

“There is not a lot of work out there,” he said. “I will see how it is going — we may add more.”

Roadways identified for the crack filling/leveling process include portions of County Road 7 from Hardwick west to the South Dakota border, County Road 6 from County Road 20 south to Beaver Creek, and County Road 4 between Beaver Creek and Luverne.

Almost two miles of new bituminous overlay will be split among the county’s small cities, with some cities receiving additional roadway improvements.

Magnolia will receive the most extensive improvements to the six blocks that comprise County Road 27 through the city.

One block of Broadway Street, which connects to County Road 4, will receive the most improvements.

Engineers plan to narrow the existing block of Broadway Street, adding green space between the new sidewalks and new curb and gutter. Roadwork includes regrading and a new aggregate base. When finished, instead of diagonal parking, vehicles must parallel park on the street.

Beaver Creek will also receive a new bituminous surface on County Road 25, a seven-block project through the city. Sidewalk and curb and gutter repairs will also be made.

In Hardwick the four blocks of County Road 28 will receive a new bituminous surface along with curb and gutter repairs.

County Road 23, a six-block roadway in Hills, will receive a new bituminous surface.

County Road 24 in Steen will also be resurfaced.

Commissioners approved a bid from AAA Striping Service of St. Michael to repaint striping on county roads 4, 6 and 7 this summer for $60,121.

Earlier this year, commissioners authorized an additional $100,000 for gravel to repair and improve gravel county roads where needed.

Later this fall Midwest Contracting of Marshall will complete four box culvert projects at an estimated cost of $600,000.