Rock County Library serves still available

While you can't go inside without an appointment, the Rock County Library's services are still available to the public. The library staff can still assist you! Call them at 507-449-5040 or email at rockcountylibrarystaff@gmail.com.

Here is the message from the library staff:

Curbside pickup is available during the library's regular hours.

Place material hours online via www.plumcreeklibrary.org.

Call 507-449-5040 or email rocklibrarystaff@gmail.com with your requests.

When your items are ready, you will receive a call requesting your names and library card number along with the date and time of pickup. Pickup will be on the southside by the outside drop box. You may call, honk or kock when you arrive and we will see that you get your items.

Special delivery will be available for seniors citizens only.

Please call the library for an appointment if you are registerting for unemployment or 2020 census assistance.

Thank you for your patience during these uncertain times. We hope everyone stays healthy.