Rock County Commissioners voted unanimously Dec. 22 to increase the 2021 levy by 2.5 percent.

The local levy increase will add $154,937 to the county budget for a total local contribution of $6.345 million. The county’s overall budget is $12.8 million for 2021.

State aid accounts for $562,744 in the county’s general fund, an increase of $425 from this year.